Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Head to Head Contrast

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nano Dimension and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Dimension 0 0 0 0 N/A Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Nano Dimension.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Dimension $43.63 million 11.59 -$227.42 million ($0.88) -2.70 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.71 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nano Dimension and Tempo Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tempo Automation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nano Dimension.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Dimension and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Dimension -521.22% -18.21% -17.46% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46%

Volatility and Risk

Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tempo Automation beats Nano Dimension on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. It also provides nanotechnology based conductive and dielectric inks; and FLIGHT software platform that enables the 3D design of electrical and mechanical features. The company markets and sells products and services to companies that develop products with electronic components, including companies in the defense, automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductor, aerospace, and medical industries, as well as research institutes. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

