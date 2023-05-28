NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,546,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after buying an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 1,743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NNN opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. NNN REIT, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.