Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,815,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $60,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $10.42 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $484.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

