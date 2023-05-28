NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $59,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NuVasive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $58.55.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive



NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

