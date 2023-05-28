ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

