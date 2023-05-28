Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 285.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 849.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 25.6% during the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 812,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 97,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

