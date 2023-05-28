Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 63,416 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTTR opened at $74.79 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

