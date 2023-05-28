Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

PDCO opened at $26.50 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

