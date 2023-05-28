Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Articles

