PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 173.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,134 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,642. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

