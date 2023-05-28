Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
