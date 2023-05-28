Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,209.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

