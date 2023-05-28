Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

