PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $737,201. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PSMT opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $79.55.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

