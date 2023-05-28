Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,838 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KD opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

KD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

