Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,991 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,368,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

