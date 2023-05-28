Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Union Heritage Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth $55,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

