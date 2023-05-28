Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,450 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,685,000 after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmonic Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

