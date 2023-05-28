Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 987,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $18.97 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at $130,642,110.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 602,140 shares of company stock worth $11,255,918 in the last ninety days. 35.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Articles

