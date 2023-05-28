Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.37.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

