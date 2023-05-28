Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after acquiring an additional 180,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

