Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

