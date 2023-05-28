Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Century Communities Stock Performance

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Articles

