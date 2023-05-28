Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,257,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,013,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.31.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
