Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,257,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,013,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -112.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.