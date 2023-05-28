Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NOW by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NOW Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.61. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.