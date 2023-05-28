Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uniti Group Stock Up 4.9 %

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Shares of UNIT opened at $3.63 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $866.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also

