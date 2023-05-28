Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMCL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $73.68 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $125.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading

