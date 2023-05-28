Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $73,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Activity

Digital Turbine Stock Up 10.7 %

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $9.11 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $903.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.