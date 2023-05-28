Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 790,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARI. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.16 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 76.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

