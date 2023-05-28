Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

About Nabors Industries

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $193.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.