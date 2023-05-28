Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CMP opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.86%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

See Also

