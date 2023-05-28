Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flat Footed LLC grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,613,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 1,261,193 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the first quarter worth $13,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OPENLANE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 201,863 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OPENLANE Price Performance

KAR opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.47 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

