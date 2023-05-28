Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.87 Million Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,258,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of City by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 624,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $141,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,011,716. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

City Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $89.94 on Friday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.