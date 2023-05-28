Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $186.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.46 and its 200 day moving average is $163.03.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

