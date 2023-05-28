Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.24 Million Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,652.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 638,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

WERN opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Further Reading

