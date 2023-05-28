Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of UCTT opened at $36.13 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.00 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.