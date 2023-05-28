Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $42.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -507.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

