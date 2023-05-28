Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in InterDigital by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in InterDigital by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IDCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $86.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,710 shares of company stock worth $2,083,009 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.