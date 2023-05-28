Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,586 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.6 %

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

