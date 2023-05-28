Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.37 Million Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,607 shares of company stock valued at $63,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $46.86.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

