Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pentair by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.