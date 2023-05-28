Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Progyny by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNY stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $53,918.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,354 shares in the company, valued at $472,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,236 shares of company stock worth $12,757,960. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

