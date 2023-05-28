Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.55 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $19,656,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 262,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200,222 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHAK opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

