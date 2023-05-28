Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,683,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,663,000 after acquiring an additional 275,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.