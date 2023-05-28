Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

