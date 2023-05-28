Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $13,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 455,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,461,000.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 2.3 %

OMI opened at $20.35 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.