Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 296,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Up 1.6 %

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Brookfield Reinsurance stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $330.04 million, a P/E ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.