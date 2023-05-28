Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 581,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAIN. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

HAIN opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.