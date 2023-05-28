Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $8,897,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,449,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,449,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,935 shares of company stock worth $5,104,640. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shutterstock Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

SSTK stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

