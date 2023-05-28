Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000. Flat Footed LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CoreCivic by 71.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,588,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,285,000 after acquiring an additional 360,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.6 %

CoreCivic stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoreCivic Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.